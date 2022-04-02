Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Down 3.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.