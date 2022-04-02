Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Down 3.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
