Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VKI opened at $10.43 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.