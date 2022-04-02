Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKI opened at $10.43 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

