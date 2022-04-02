Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period.
PWZ stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $28.36.
