Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,941 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

