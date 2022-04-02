Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,257,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SV opened at $10.58 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

