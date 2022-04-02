Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 12,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,903% compared to the typical volume of 627 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.