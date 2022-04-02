ION Price Tops $0.0191 (ION)

ION (ION) traded down 64.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $264,611.71 and approximately $480.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00218271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00430144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,720,147 coins and its circulating supply is 13,820,147 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

