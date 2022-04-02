IOST Trading 31.3% Higher Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $729.25 million and $293.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

