IoT Chain (ITC) Price Up 6.5% This Week

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.33 million and $61,491.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001937 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00047442 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.