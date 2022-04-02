IQeon Price Hits $1.85 on Top Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $237,683.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003999 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

