IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.75 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $89.75 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,070,582,826 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,584,279 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

