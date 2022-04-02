IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will announce $6.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $7.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.85 million, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $39.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IronNet.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In related news, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,319.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

IRNT stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

