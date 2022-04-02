iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLQD)

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

SLQD opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

