iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $479,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.