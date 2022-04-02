iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter.

