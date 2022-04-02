iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

