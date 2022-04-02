iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of IEI opened at $121.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.21 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

