iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

