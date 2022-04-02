iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after buying an additional 159,838 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 147,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146,537 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

