iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

