iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

