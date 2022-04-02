iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter.

