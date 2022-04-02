iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,183 shares during the period.

