iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,255,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

