iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Get iShares Global Green Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.