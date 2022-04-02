iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of GNMA opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

