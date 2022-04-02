iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
IBTE stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.