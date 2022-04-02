iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

