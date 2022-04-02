iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

