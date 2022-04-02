iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

IBTJ opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $25.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.80% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

