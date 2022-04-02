iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.383 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,586,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

