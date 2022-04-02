iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

MBB opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $100.73 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.