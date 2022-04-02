iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

