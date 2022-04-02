iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $98.89.

