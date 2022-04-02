iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 331.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $278.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.16 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

