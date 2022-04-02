iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,023. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.