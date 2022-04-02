iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.38.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.