iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,257,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $404.91 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

