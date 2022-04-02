Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 73,511 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,420 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of American Airlines Group worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the airline’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

