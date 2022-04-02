Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,351,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Graco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,077,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

