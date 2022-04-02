Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

