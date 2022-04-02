Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

