Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of Buckle worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

