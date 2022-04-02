Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

