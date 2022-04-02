Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

