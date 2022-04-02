Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

