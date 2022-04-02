Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after buying an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

