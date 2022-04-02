Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

