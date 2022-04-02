Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SDOG opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

