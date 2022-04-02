Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

